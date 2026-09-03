'Hands Off Our Great Lakes Act' could prevent renaming of Great Lakes

Local Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, alongside Democratic New York Congressmen Tim Kennedy and Joe Morelle, introduced a bill that could prevent the renaming of any of the Great Lakes.

The "Hands Off Our Great Lakes Act" would reverse and prohibit any federal attempt to change the names of the Great Lakes. The bill also blocks federal funds from being used to enforce the change.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says President Trump’s executive order distracts from other economic and national security issues America is facing. She adds this is further harming the U.S.’s relationship with Canada.

“Why do we need to rename something that was named 400 years ago, before the United States or Canada existed, other than to taunt Canada?”

Dingell says more focus should be put into restoring the historical partnership between the U.S. and Canada that’s eroded over the past few years.

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