Rep. Debbie Dingell honored by Michigan's sports fishery

The Great Lakes are under attack with invasive species and other dangers. A major state fisherman’s association is honoring Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell for her work to protect the industry.

The Michigan Steelhead & Salmon Fishermen’s Association has presented Dingell with their Dr. Howard A. Tanner Award. It’s given to those who make great contributions to the state’s anadromous sports fishery.

President Alan Douville says it’s an everyday battle to protect the Great Lakes and help the fisheries that are at-risk.

“Having focused on our sportsmen and the communities that we support in this state, letting them focus their dollars where it matters, so we can fund things like fisheries, hatcheries, stocking, and letting the DNR get focused where we think it should be and protecting the fisheries and our lakes.”

Dingell says, growing up on the St. Clair River, she appreciates the state’s sports fishing industry. She says protecting the Great Lakes is one of the most important jobs she has in Congress.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU A lamprey from the Great Lakes presented during Debbie Dingell's Great Lakes award ceremony.

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