Congresswoman Debbie Dingell commemorates her husband’s legacy

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell hosted a celebration Wednesday afternoon in Trenton commemorating what would have been her late husband, John Dingell's 100th birthday.

Congressman John Dingell represented southeastern Michigan for 60 years from 1965 to 2015. He helped shape healthcare, civil rights, and environmental policy.

The celebration took place at the U.S-Canada jointly managed Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge. He helped establish the site as the nation's only international conservation sanctuary.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell remarked during the event that her husband was "watching from above, not below," while criticizing President Trump for blocking the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

She also helped unveil a memorial wall at the refuge honoring John Dingell's legacy.

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