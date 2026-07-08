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Congresswoman Debbie Dingell commemorates her husband’s legacy

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
At the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge in Trenton, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) and supporters are holding an event celebrating what would have been John Dingell’s 100th birthday and his conservationist legacy (he is credited with the Downriver refuge being built, the visitor center is named after him). He died seven years ago.
Chad Livengood
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At the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge in Trenton, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) and supporters are holding an event celebrating what would have been John Dingell’s 100th birthday and his conservationist legacy (he is credited with the Downriver refuge being built, the visitor center is named after him). He died seven years ago.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell hosted a celebration Wednesday afternoon in Trenton commemorating what would have been her late husband, John Dingell's 100th birthday.

Congressman John Dingell represented southeastern Michigan for 60 years from 1965 to 2015. He helped shape healthcare, civil rights, and environmental policy.

The celebration took place at the U.S-Canada jointly managed Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge. He helped establish the site as the nation's only international conservation sanctuary.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell remarked during the event that her husband was "watching from above, not below," while criticizing President Trump for blocking the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

She also helped unveil a memorial wall at the refuge honoring John Dingell's legacy.

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WEMU News Debbie Dingelljohn dingellDonald TrumpGordie Howe International Bridgecivil rightshealth careenvironment
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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