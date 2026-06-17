Reps. Dingell, Tlaib lead legislation to protect water access for low-income families

U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) introduced legislation Tuesday that would direct millions to help low-income families with their water bills.

The legislation calls for $500 million to be directed to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) to help struggling families pay for their water and wastewater bills and prevent shutoffs.

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says the water assistance program was essential during the pandemic and is the first-ever federal water assistance program to help low-income households.

“Too many families in Michigan and across this country are finding that rising costs are turning something that is essential, a basic human right, into another source of economic anxiety and hard choices.”

She says clean water rates continue to rise while families’ budgets are stretched thinner.

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