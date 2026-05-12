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Rep. Dingell co-sponsors bill to ban Chinese vehicle in U.S.

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) speaks from her office via Zoom.
Rep. Debbie Dingell
/
Zoom
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) speaks from her office via Zoom.

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has introduced bipartisan legislation with Caledonia Republican John Moolenaar to ban Chinese vehicles in the U.S.

Called the Connected Vehicle Securities Act, the legislation would prohibit the importation, manufacture and sale of vehicles, software and hardware linked to China.

Dingell says the timing is important with this week’s upcoming China-U.S. summit.

“We are not competing on a level playing field when the Chinese subsidizes its manufacturers. It manipulates its currency. It uses slave labor. That’s not a level playing field.”

China has been accused of using technology to collect and transmit sensitive information from vehicles it produces.

The legislation expands on orders from the first Trump and the Biden Administrations by putting the protections into law.

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WEMU News Debbie DingellJohn MoolenaarU.S. House of RepresentativescongressFederal GovernmentChinaauto industrytechnology
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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