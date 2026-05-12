Rep. Dingell co-sponsors bill to ban Chinese vehicle in U.S.

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has introduced bipartisan legislation with Caledonia Republican John Moolenaar to ban Chinese vehicles in the U.S.

Called the Connected Vehicle Securities Act, the legislation would prohibit the importation, manufacture and sale of vehicles, software and hardware linked to China.

Dingell says the timing is important with this week’s upcoming China-U.S. summit.

“We are not competing on a level playing field when the Chinese subsidizes its manufacturers. It manipulates its currency. It uses slave labor. That’s not a level playing field.”

China has been accused of using technology to collect and transmit sensitive information from vehicles it produces.

The legislation expands on orders from the first Trump and the Biden Administrations by putting the protections into law.

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