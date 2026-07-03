America at 250: Rep. Debbie Dingell reflects on our democracy's future

As America’s 250th birthday approaches, Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell reflects on where the nation is now and where it’s going.

America celebrated its bicentennial in 1976 as the country was recovering from a recession and grappling with distrust in the government after Watergate and the Vietnam War.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says today's political divisions have made many Americans' faith in democracy more fragile. She says she knows the country can come together during difficult times and work to better the nation for its people. She says she saw this after 9/11 and knows uniting together for good is still possible today.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Rep. Debbie Dingell.

"I want that next generation to look back and say, “Thank God there were Americans that could differ with each other and respect each other!” And the basic freedoms that we take for granted today will still be there for everybody in America."

Dingell says America's 250th birthday is an opportunity to think about what the nation will become as it heads into its tricentennial.

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