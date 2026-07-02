Michigan’s oldest continual Independence Day parade celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday

Ypsilanti is holding a parade celebrating America’s 250th birthday and the community’s place in our nation’s story.

The longest running Fourth of July parade in Michigan began here in Ypsilanti 96 years ago.

Joshua MacAllister is the Commander at American Legion Post 282 and one of the parade’s co-chairs. He says this year’s parade will feature a 250-firework salute while honoring local people, like Rosie the Riveters, who helped make the city a truly American place.

He says celebrating the Fourth of July is to remember the resilience that defines our country and Ypsilanti.

“Small town feel with big heart was a place. It’s Ypsi. It’s a place where you can dream big, and big things have happened and came out of here.”

The parade begins Saturday at 11 AM, and participants will march from the water tower on Cross Street all the way down to Depot Town.

A list of other 4th of July events in Washtenaw County are listed below:

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