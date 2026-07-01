A list of fireworks ordinances and policies for Washtenaw County
To ensure safety for the coming 4th of July weekend, here is a list of fireworks ordinances and policies.
Ann Arbor - https://www.facebook.com/annarborpolice/photos/celebrating-the-holiday-with-fireworks-always-follow-fireworks-laws-this-year-fi/1428696919304751/
Ann Arbor Township - https://www.legislature.mi.gov/Laws/MCL?objectName=MCL-28-457
Dexter - https://www.dextermi.gov/news_detail_T39_R99.php
Chelsea - https://library.municode.com/mi/chelsea/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=COOR_CH18OF_ARTVIIOFAGPUSA_DIV3FI
Manchester - https://www.legislature.mi.gov/Laws/MCL?objectName=MCL-28-457
Milan - https://www.facebook.com/CityofMilanMI/photos/fireworks-in-the-citythe-city-of-milan-restricts-fireworks-to-the-fullest-extent/1184330364921139/
Pittsfield Township - https://ecode360.com/30756307
Saline - https://www.facebook.com/SalinePolice/posts/1483374507150620/
Scio Township - https://www.facebook.com/ScioTWP/posts/this-4th-of-july-season-please-remember-that-consumer-fireworks-are-allowed-in-s/1463848092443200/
Ypsilanti - https://www.legislature.mi.gov/Laws/MCL?objectName=MCL-28-457
Ypsilanti Township - https://ypsitownship.org/community/local_consumer_fireworks_ordinance.php
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