How Washtenaw County residents can keep pets calm and safe during Fourth of July fireworks

The Fourth of July is a time of celebration for many, but it’s also when pets might experience significant stress. There are ways to keep them calm.

Wendy Welch is the communications director for the Huron Valley Humane Society. She says there is an uptick in animals running away and getting lost around July 4th every year because of noises from fireworks. She says animals often go into fight-or-flight mode when they feel threatened by loud explosions.

She adds there are ways to soothe your pet.

“Lots of different medications that you can give, regular over-the-counter pet calming treats, there’s plug-ins that can help. My favorite one is turning up the radio. That way, your pets can get used to the noise and then the fireworks really don’t mean anything.

Welch says pets don’t enjoy fireworks the same way that people do, and it’s best to keep them at home rather than take them to a fireworks display.

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