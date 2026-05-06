Local concern about finding ticks on pets rises within community

Concern has been rising among some local residents about finding ticks on their pets after returning home from a walk.

Wendy Welch is the Director of Communications for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. She says pet owners should inspect their pets for any bumps between paw pads, around the neck, or near the ears after a walk. She says ticks have recently been coming onto sidewalks to latch onto pets, and having a tick remover tool is a good solution for quick removal.

“What the little remover does is it gets around that head, and you can just twist a little bit and make sure it takes out all pieces of the tick because it’s very easy to leave pieces of the tick behind.”

Welch says making sure your pets are on tick medication and vaccinated against Lyme disease are preventative measures to keep furry companions safe.

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