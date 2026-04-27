Lyme disease cases skyrocket in Washtenaw County

Lyme disease cases continue to jump round the state, including here in Washtenaw County.

In the last 10 years, cases of Lyme disease have continued to skyrocket. It’s caused by a bacteria spread by black legged deer ticks.

Symptoms include headaches, fever, joint pain and thirst.

Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson Beth Ann Hamilton says ticks thrive in warmer temperatures and high humidity.

“The risk for Lyme disease in Washtenaw County really has increased a lot over the last couple of years. Even last year, we had a 65% increase from 2024 to 2025.”

Precautions outdoors include wearing light-colored clothing, tucking pants into socks, and using repellant.

If caught early, Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics.

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