WCHD advises caution as communicable viruses continue to spread

The Washtenaw County Health Department is advising local residents to remain on guard against communicable illnesses still lingering during the latter half of this cold/flu season.

Infections from influenza, coronavirus and norovirus have been spreading at a consistent rate.

Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says there have been around 200 hospitalizations from the flu so far this season. She says last year had over 400 cases that needed intensive care. She adds it’s expected the number of severe flu infections will have one more peak within the next few months.

“If you’re someone who’s maybe been sick or possibly avoided it, but you haven’t gotten that flu vaccination on board, we would still recommend it.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says avoiding touching your face in public and washing your hands frequently will also help reduce the spread of viruses.

