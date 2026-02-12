Local health authorities dissuade complacency in face of rising measles cases

Cases of measles continue to climb. This year alone, there have been four times the number of cases reported in the U.S. than in a normal given year.

While no cases have been reported in Washtenaw County to date, there is still cause for concern. Due to travel and outbreaks in neighboring states, there is always a risk of exposure.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia heads up the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says if an exposure is detected, there are immediate steps to take if an individual’s vaccination status is unknown.

“If there's a known exposure and we can't confirm that someone is vaccinated, we can give them another vaccination. I believe it's within 72 hours to prevent infection.”

She says with any suspected exposure, the health department acts immediately to trace possible infections and keep the public informed about reports of exposure.

Ringler-Cerniglia says a statewide portal can verify your vaccination status.

