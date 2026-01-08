WCHD maintains its childhood vaccine recommendation schedule

The Washtenaw County Health Department is standing by its recommended childhood vaccination schedule, which includes 17 shots. That differs from recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which suggests children need only 11 vaccines.

Among the vaccines no longer universally recommended by the CDC are Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.

Dr. Juan Marquez is the Medical Director of the Washtenaw and Livingston County Health Departments. He says the updated CDC guidance does not reflect current medical understanding. He adds it also lacks the level of review typically required.

“It really would be based on emerging data that is then reviewed by government officials, reviewed by our medical societies, and is also reviewed for public comment. None of that was done.”

Marquez says the health department will continue to follow the CDC’s earlier recommendations, which align with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

