Rep. Carrie Rheingans co-sponsors legislation to make vaccine rate info public

Michigan House Democrats have introduced House Bills 5344-5354 that would make the vaccination rates of child care more accessible to parents.

The “Empowering Parents, Protecting Communities” bill package would have schools and daycares post their vaccination rates on their websites and in their main offices.

Democratic 47th District House Representative Carrie Rheingans has co-sponsored this package. She says parents should have more vaccine information available, so they can make informed decisions.

“There’s been a drumbeat about quote-unquote ‘parental rights’ in Michigan. And so, this is a set of bills that would allow parents to make decisions about the health and safety of their children.”

Rheingans says she expects the package to face heavy opposition from House Republicans. She says vaccines are important for maintaining good public health within the local community.

