New flu strain could evade immunity provided by 2025-26 vaccine

A new influenza strain has made its way into Washtenaw County and could evade immunity provided by this year’s flu vaccines.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is predicting more cases of influenza this winter. This is because a flu strain called H3N2 has emerged in recent weeks, well after the 2025-26 flu vaccine was formulated.

Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says this is the worst possible timing for a new mutation. She adds the flu vaccine is the best tool health officials have in preventing hospitalizations and death caused by the virus.

“Just because the virus had this change after the flu vaccine was formulated this year doesn’t mean that the flu vaccine doesn’t offer protection.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says residents should be vigilant and practice good hygiene to avoid getting sick.

