© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

As measles cases spike, WCHD encourages parents to vaccinate their children

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published December 22, 2025 at 7:12 AM EST
As of Feb. 25, 2025, Texas reported an outbreak of 124 cases of measles in the South Plains region since late January. In all of the United States, there were 285 measles cases in 2024 and 59 cases in 2023.
Povorozniuk Liudmyla
/
Getty Images
As of Feb. 25, 2025, Texas reported an outbreak of 124 cases of measles in the South Plains region since late January. In all of the United States, there were 285 measles cases in 2024 and 59 cases in 2023.

As cases of the measles continue to climb in the U.S. and Michigan, Washtenaw County health officials want to remind the public it is an entirely preventable disease.

Cases of measles in the U.S. jumped from fewer than 300 in 2024 to 2,000 in 2025. In Oakland County, a second case of measles was reported on December 16, with fears other people may have been exposed.

Beth Ann Hamilton is the Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says cases of the disease are often linked to travel.

“It's really discouraging to see these cases be high throughout the country. And that's why we want to remind people, especially if they're traveling. I think people used to not really think about measles as something that you could pick up here in the States. We know that that is definitely not true anymore.”

Hamilton says two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles.

Washtenaw County Health Department

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Health DepartmentBeth Ann HamiltonOakland CountymeaslesVaccinesPublic Healthhealth
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content