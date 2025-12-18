WCHD says norovirus cases spike during winter months

Norovirus is an infection that can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea. It can come on suddenly and is extremely contagious.

The virus is commonly spread through food or water or surfaces contaminated during preparation or through close contact with someone who has the infection.

Beth Ann Hamilton is Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says in addition to remaining isolated while sick, washing hands is the best preventative measure.

”Stay away from other people. I know that's exceptionally difficult this time of year. There's so many gatherings and travel. But really, this is the time of the year where things start to go around.”

Norovirus can cause extreme dehydration with stomach pain and vomiting 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Symptoms last 1 to 3 days.

Young children, older adults or people with compromised immune systems may require medical attention.

Washtenaw County Health Department

