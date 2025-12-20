Humane Society of Huron Valley advises due diligence when gifting pets

Pets as gifts are controversial, but there can be instances where it’s a good idea.

With many pets ending up in the shelter, giving an animal as a gift without proper consideration can cause it to suffer.

Wendy Welch is Director of Marketing & Communications for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. She advises families to discuss the idea of a pet as a gift ahead of time.

“Sometimes, giving pets as a gift is a good idea, as long as it's not a surprise. So, for instance, parents who are giving their family the gift of a pet.”

Welch says timing is critical and making sure someone is home to nurture and care for the animal. About 6 million companion pets end up in shelters annually, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

