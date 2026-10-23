EPA strikes deal with Gelman Sciences over dioxane plume cleanup

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it has reached an agreement with Gelman Sciences to address The Plume, a contaminated aquifer in Washtenaw County.

The agreement requires Gelman to excavate contaminated soils, install additional groundwater monitoring systems and provide funding for community groups to hire an independent technical advisor.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says it’s a significant step.

“Gelman itself signed an agreement that establishes responsibility for critical cleanup work, and the EPA will have federal oversight, so it strengthens the oversight of this.”

From the 1960s to the 80s, Gelman manufactured medical filters on the site and discharged 1,4-dioxane into surrounding ponds. It contaminated soil and groundwater in Ann Arbor and Scio Townships.

The plume forced residential wells in the area to be abandoned and is threatening the nearby Huron River.

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