EPA holding meeting in Scio Township to discuss Gelman plume

The Environmental Protection Agency is holding an informational meeting in Scio Township to have an open discussion with residents about the Gelman dioxane plume.

Scio Township was added to the EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List earlier this year, which opened up access to federal resources.

Anne Vogel is the Administrator for EPA Region 5. She says the federal agency is seeking community engagement from residents to develop an involvement plan for the contaminated area. She says the remedial process will take several years.

“Contamination underground takes a long time to happen and takes a long time to clean up. And so, there’s serious science between our technical team at EPA and the folks at EGLE working out what happens next.”

Vogel says there will be more collaborations with residents to hone in on the best solutions for the Gelman Plume.

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