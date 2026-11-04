Michael McVey defeats incumbent Brian Marl in Saline mayoral race

Michael McVey has defeated incumbent Brian Marl in Saline’s mayoral race.

Saline voters chose retiring Eastern Michigan University educator Michael McVey to be mayor by a small margin. He says a lot of work is to be done between now and January. He expects to get to know local officials and business owners, and help secure a new city manager. He says this election showed that residents wanted a new direction.

“They're ready for changes, and they weren't afraid of me. After 10 years on the school board and a known entity in town, teachers knew me, parents knew me. They know that I'll do the job, and they know I'll work hard at it, and I think that's what made the difference.”

Incumbent Brian Marl has been Saline’s mayor since 2013. In a statement shared with WEMU, he says he wishes McVey well and assures him the transition from his seven-term tenure to McVey’s will be as smooth as possible. He adds that McVey’s success is Saline’s success.

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