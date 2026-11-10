Saline finalizes contract with new interim city manager

Saline has finalized a contract with its latest interim city manager.

City of Saline / salinemi.gov Elke Doom.

Saline City Council narrowly agreed to appoint Elke Doom last month. She has served in the same capacity in several locations, including Chelsea and Eastpointe. She has a master’s in public administration from Siena Heights University.

Doom’s starting date is Nov. 18.

Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Rice says Doom will be a great addition to Saline.

“Some of the dates that she's going to be missing in the coming weeks are because she's helping other cities pick a city manager. So she has all of this experience with really assessing a city and figuring out what a city needs from a city manager. And so I really look forward to that from her perspective.”

Community Development Director Chris Atkin has been serving as acting city manager since Dan Swallow resigned his position for family reasons in July. He’ll remain in his capacity for transitional phase until Jan. 1.

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