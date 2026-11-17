The city of Chelsea is embracing a fresh start as officials consider their next steps in hiring a new city manager.

Former City Manager Elle Cole handed in her resignation in September, following a decision by city officials to fire her for cause.

Chelsea Mayor Kate Henson says the city’s focus is now on what she termed “relational recruiting” to allow for more time to get to know prospective candidates before an actual interview situation. She says the approach may help weed out potential problems the city has struggled with in the past.

She says city staff have welcomed what she termed "a new culture of support" during what has been a difficult transition.

“The staff is enjoying being able to just focus on the work. It's a very calm environment. I enjoy coming to the office every day because people are just happy and everybody's getting along and they feel supported in a way that they hadn't before.”



Henson says aside from getting everybody back to a spot where they feel comfortable and are enjoying coming to work again, the city is focusing on future maintenance and repairs with its water treatment plant expansion and wastewater treatment plan.

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