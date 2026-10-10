Chelsea and Michigan State Police disarm bomb found at gas station

Chelsea and Michigan State Police successfully disarmed a bomb found in a gas station outside of downtown Chelsea.

The Chelsea Police Department arrived at the Speedway gas station on South Main Street in Chelsea Friday morning around 7:30 AM after receiving a call that a possible pipe bomb was found there.

Police closed off the area and requested support from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad after examining the object.

The bomb squad arrived on scene and successfully confirmed and disarmed the bomb.

In a statement shared with WEMU, Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak says police are working with the Michigan State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Speedway Corporation on this incident. He says if a resident encounters a suspicious package or possible explosive device, they shouldn’t touch it and instead back away and contact local law enforcement.

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