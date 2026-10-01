Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department keeps peace between ICE and observers in Ypsilanti Township

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a series of 911 calls Wednesday morning in Ypsilanti Township to keep the peace between ICE agents and local observers.

ICE agents arrived at the Speedway gas station at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and South Hewitt to arrest several individuals.

Local observers showed agents the green card status of one of the people being detained. That person was then released.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says dispatch received a call from ICE asking for help because a crowd was preventing them from leaving the scene.

“They said that a crowd was around their vehicle, and they couldn’t leave, and the situation was unsafe. Deputies responded and arrived, and as soon as the deputies responded, ICE actually immediately left. And so, the situation was de-escalated and calmed down.”

Dyer says she wants the public to understand that while it’s acceptable to be present during ICE arrests, going near or blocking any ICE vehicles can put everyone at risk.

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