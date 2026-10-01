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Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department keeps peace between ICE and observers in Ypsilanti Township

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
The week of February 4-11, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a series of targeted enforcement operations across the country. These operations targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
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The week of February 4-11, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a series of targeted enforcement operations across the country. These operations targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a series of 911 calls Wednesday morning in Ypsilanti Township to keep the peace between ICE agents and local observers.

ICE agents arrived at the Speedway gas station at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and South Hewitt to arrest several individuals.

Local observers showed agents the green card status of one of the people being detained. That person was then released.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says dispatch received a call from ICE asking for help because a crowd was preventing them from leaving the scene.

“They said that a crowd was around their vehicle, and they couldn’t leave, and the situation was unsafe. Deputies responded and arrived, and as soon as the deputies responded, ICE actually immediately left. And so, the situation was de-escalated and calmed down.”

Dyer says she wants the public to understand that while it’s acceptable to be present during ICE arrests, going near or blocking any ICE vehicles can put everyone at risk.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeAlyshia DyerYpsilanti TownshipUS Department of Immigration and Customs EnforcementimmigrationLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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