Washtenaw County Sheriff hopeful law will be upheld if Trump administration appeals dismissal of federal lawsuit

A federal judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit against Washtenaw County by the Trump administration is being celebrated by local officials even though the decision could be appealed.

The lawsuit, filed in April, accused local officials of restricting federal ICE agents from entering county-owned buildings. But federal Judge F. Kay Behm said the government failed to show Washtenaw County has done anything more than exercise its constitutional authority under the Tenth Amendment.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer embraced the judge’s decision, saying her office will continue to uphold the constitutional rights of the public.

“The center of this lawsuit involved the Sheriff's Office policy on not holding people in the county jail for ICE if they don't have a warrant signed by a judge. And I'm glad that it was found. We are absolutely in the right in defending our constitutional rights.”

Dyer says she remains hopeful the law prevails over any appeal by the Trump Administration.

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