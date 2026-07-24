Vigil commemorating victims of ICE-related encounters to march through downtown Ann Arbor

A memorial march and vigil honoring people who died during encounters with ICE will take place in downtown Ann Arbor this weekend.

Ann Arbor Indivisible is commemorating the lives of Joan Sebastian Guerrero, Lorenzo Salgado-Araujo, and 70 others who are ICE-related casualties.

Barb Wetula is on Indivisible’s steering committee. She says Washtenaw County has been increasing its support for immigrants and resisting ICE’s efforts targeting them. She says immigrants have difficulty accessing resources because of regular ICE patrols.

“There are many unmet needs in our community and these often associated with our immigrant neighbors being afraid to work, being afraid to go to the store. There’s common tension of ‘Are they coming to get me?’ It happens in our community on a regular basis.”

Wetula says demonstrations like this are important to continue challenging ICE and the Trump administration. The march begins Saturday at 7pm at Ann Arbor’s Federal Building.

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