Washtenaw County Sheriff Alysha Dyer is seeking an increase in the E911 surcharge

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says making changes to the way the Emergency 911 system is funded would greatly benefit the community.

Washtenaw County’s local 911 surcharge is $0.43 per line per month. That’s far lower than most counties around Michigan, and it hasn’t changed in more than a decade.

Dyer says the demands on Metro Dispatch have increased significantly with more on the way.

“As public safety has evolved in so many ways, there are some municipalities that are looking at alternative response or looking at unarmed response. And really supporting that at the 911 Center is best practice.”

Since the current 911 surcharge doesn’t come close to covering the cost, local governments have to help pay for the service. An increase in the surcharge would eliminate that need.

Any hike would have to go to the voters for approval.

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