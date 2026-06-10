Family of the man shot by Washtenaw County deputies files suit 

A lawsuit has been filed in connection to the death of the man shot and killed in January by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies.

34-year-old John Jenuwine was struck by seven of 27 bullets after his van was flipped over following a chase in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies reported he had a rifle, but Jenuwine was unarmed.

The suit states after Jenuwine was shot, deputies did not call for medical aid.

At a Zoom press conference, Jenuwine’s mother Kelly placed blame on the Sheriff’s Office.

“The pain of John’s loss is indescribable. The incompetence is so prevalent and out of control in the Washtenaw Sheriff’s Department that they actually set a record for most shots fired at an unarmed victim.”

In April, the Michigan State Police concluded its investigation into the shooting and forwarded the findings to the Attorney General’s office. A spokesman says the case is still under review.

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