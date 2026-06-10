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Family of the man shot by Washtenaw County deputies files suit 

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
(From L to R) Attorney Todd Flood, John Jenuwine's parents Kelly and Larry Jenuwine, and Attorney Maura Battersby hold a press conference regarding their lawsuit against the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.
Flood Law
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Zoom
(From L to R) Attorney Todd Flood, John Jenuwine's parents Kelly and Larry Jenuwine, and Attorney Maura Battersby hold a press conference regarding their lawsuit against the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

A lawsuit has been filed in connection to the death of the man shot and killed in January by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies.

34-year-old John Jenuwine was struck by seven of 27 bullets after his van was flipped over following a chase in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies reported he had a rifle, but Jenuwine was unarmed.

The suit states after Jenuwine was shot, deputies did not call for medical aid.

At a Zoom press conference, Jenuwine’s mother Kelly placed blame on the Sheriff’s Office.

“The pain of John’s loss is indescribable. The incompetence is so prevalent and out of control in the Washtenaw Sheriff’s Department that they actually set a record for most shots fired at an unarmed victim.”

In April, the Michigan State Police concluded its investigation into the shooting and forwarded the findings to the Attorney General’s office. A spokesman says the case is still under review.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeYpsilanti Townshiptodd floodMichigan Attorney GeneralMichigan State Policepolice shootingsLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcementlawsuit
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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