Fired Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office employee suing the department

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer and the county are at the center of a lawsuit filed by a former employee.

In a 15-page complaint, a former employee claims she was asked to lie about unqualified candidates for law enforcement positions and was fired when she blew the whistle.

41-year-old Chamane Williams, a former human resources specialist, claims she was retaliated against for questioning the sheriff's hiring practices. She is the second former employee to file suit against the department within the last week.

Felicia Rutledge filed a claim in federal court on Tuesday. Rutledge, who is Black, alleges she was discriminated against on the basis of race after her employment was terminated.

In a statement, Dyer said her office’s hiring practices “have remained consistent, with state requirements and standards.

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