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MSP concludes investigation into police chase that culminated in death of suspect

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:02 AM EDT
A photo of U.S. Navy veteran John Andrew Jenuwine, who was shot and killed by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies on January 6, 2026.
Todd Flood
A photo of U.S. Navy veteran John Andrew Jenuwine, who was shot and killed by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies on January 6, 2026.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into a police chase that ended in the death of a Navy veteran has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

The external investigation by Michigan State Police into the January 6th police chase that resulted in the death of John Andrew Jenuwine has concluded.

Jenuwine was shot multiple times after deputies responded to a report of a felonious assault in Ypsilanti Township. The deputies were placed on administrative leave pending MSP’s external investigation.

Their report has now been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office. The incident remains under review by the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw County ProsecutorYpsilanti TownshipmichiganMichigan State PoliceMichigan Attorney Generalpolice shootingsLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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