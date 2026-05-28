MSP concludes investigation into police chase that culminated in death of suspect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into a police chase that ended in the death of a Navy veteran has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

The external investigation by Michigan State Police into the January 6th police chase that resulted in the death of John Andrew Jenuwine has concluded.

Jenuwine was shot multiple times after deputies responded to a report of a felonious assault in Ypsilanti Township. The deputies were placed on administrative leave pending MSP’s external investigation.

Their report has now been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office. The incident remains under review by the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

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