Family releases name of man shot and killed by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:25 PM EST
A photo of U.S. Navy veteran John Andrew Jenuwine, who was shot and killed by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies on January 6, 2026.
Todd Flood
A photo of U.S. Navy veteran John Andrew Jenuwine, who was shot and killed by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies on January 6, 2026.

The name of the man shot and killed by Washtenaw County deputies has been released.

John Andrew Jenuwine fled from police in Ypsilanti early in the morning of January 6th. After his van flipped over, officers reported he had a rifle and about 27 shots were fired into the vehicle. It was later determined Jenuwine was unarmed.

State police are conducting an investigation. A wrongful death lawsuit is expected. Attorney Todd Flood says they’re continuing their own investigation prior to filing.

“We’re waiting on a couple of reports, but we’ve turned everything over to experts. And we’ve received debriefing two different experts on the shooting and the driving. It’s clear all training protocol and procedures were violated in this shoot.”

County officials say they will not comment about ongoing investigations or possible legal action.

