Washtenaw County officials discuss investigation about marijuana in Sheriff’s SUV

Details surrounding an independent investigation by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners into Sheriff Alyshia Dyer’s county-issued vehicle have become public.

County commissioners launched the investigation in June 2025 after learning a burnt marijuana cigarette had reportedly been found inside the SUV assigned to Sheriff Dyer after it was sent in for detailing.

Commissioner Chair Katie Scott says the investigation finished in November and found nothing conclusive. She says that since details of the matter have only now become public, it’s sparking community discussions about the responsibilities of the board and the Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t have any feeling of animosity. The Sheriff and I have been meeting together. We’ve been doing really good things together. But I think that when government engages in oversight actions, that sometimes it’s uncomfortable.”

Sheriff Dyer released the following statement to WEMU:

"The Board's job is to set the budget and provide policy direction for county departments. They don’t control elected offices, the people that elected them do. I’m confident relationships will improve as the majority of the board is calming down, and people are being proactive about improving things. It also helped I balanced the budget, and I know commissioners appreciate that. Hopefully, we can all work together, and I am confident most understand the work we are doing is critical, and this behavior is not reflective of what county government has to offer."

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