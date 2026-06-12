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Issues between Washtenaw Sheriff Dyer and Washtenaw Commission Chair Scott return

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:54 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer (left) and Washtenaw County Commission Chair Katie Scott.
J. Adrian Wyle/Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer (left) and Washtenaw County Commission Chair Katie Scott.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says what was alleged to be a “marijuana cigarette” in a vehicle she once used turned out to be an empty cardboard wrapper. In the wake of the findings, Dyer called out County Commission Chair Katie Scott on public media.

On Thursday afternoon, Dyer posted a lengthy Facebook message stating she and her office were publicly maligned over the incident. She says any reasonable person who physically examined the item would have known it wasn’t cannabis.

Dyer pointed to Scott as being one of the reasons she had to respond to false allegations.

“I thought things had settled down, and then, there was a leak to MLive. And then, next thing you know, all of these marijuana rumors are starting back up.”

Scott says she did not and doesn’t know who leaked the information to MLive. She says the investigation was proper given the circumstances. Scott does question why the Sheriff would use Facebook to present any grievances.

“I don’t find utility in playing out issues like this on social media. I don’t think it helps, and I think it polarizes people even more.”

Both Dyer and Scott say they are always willing to talk to each other.

The next Commissioners' meeting is July 1st.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersAlyshia DyerKatie ScottMLivemarijuanaFacebookSocial MediaLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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