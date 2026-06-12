Issues between Washtenaw Sheriff Dyer and Washtenaw Commission Chair Scott return

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says what was alleged to be a “marijuana cigarette” in a vehicle she once used turned out to be an empty cardboard wrapper. In the wake of the findings, Dyer called out County Commission Chair Katie Scott on public media.

On Thursday afternoon, Dyer posted a lengthy Facebook message stating she and her office were publicly maligned over the incident. She says any reasonable person who physically examined the item would have known it wasn’t cannabis.

Dyer pointed to Scott as being one of the reasons she had to respond to false allegations.

“I thought things had settled down, and then, there was a leak to MLive. And then, next thing you know, all of these marijuana rumors are starting back up.”

Scott says she did not and doesn’t know who leaked the information to MLive. She says the investigation was proper given the circumstances. Scott does question why the Sheriff would use Facebook to present any grievances.

“I don’t find utility in playing out issues like this on social media. I don’t think it helps, and I think it polarizes people even more.”

Both Dyer and Scott say they are always willing to talk to each other.

The next Commissioners' meeting is July 1st.

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