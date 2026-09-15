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Chelsea City Council votes 5-2 to accept resignation of Elle Cole

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 15, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT
Chelsea City Council held a special meeting on August 27, 2026 to discuss the termination of City Manager Elle Cole.
City of Chelsea
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Chelsea City Council held a special meeting on August 27, 2026 to discuss the termination of City Manager Elle Cole.

Chelsea city officials voted 5-2 Monday to accept the resignation of City Manager Elle Cole. Council members Sam Angus and George Merkel were the two dissenting votes.

The council on August 27th voted to terminate Cole with cause for five reasons cited in a city resolution: dishonesty, misuse of public funds, inappropriate workplace behavior, violation of the public trust, and insubordination.

Cole surrendered her right to a public hearing before her termination was made official, surprising the council with her resignation immediately prior to Monday’s scheduled council meeting.

Mayor Kate Henson said Cole’s decision came as a shock.

“We're completely at a loss. If it was for self-preservation or to protect her reputation in some way, it should have been done before we made that initial vote to terminate because in that resolution, it lists the five things. Those are out for the public to see now. So, there's no hiding it and no going back. So, this is really a shock.”

Cole had served only six months in the position before a vote to terminate her was made by the City Council.

Pressed about details of Cole's behavior Henson said it came down to a matter of broken trust.

"There were instances where things were coming up at the last minute to counsel that we didn't know were last minute. So, we weren't apprised of deadlines. Even sometimes if there were contracts where the amount of the contract wasn't in there or it was wrong or contracts had already been signed without us knowing."

When she accepted the role, Cole said increasing stability and trust for Chelsea were among her top priorities.

In her resignation letter Cole said that she was sorry that the position did not work out as hoped for and accepted responsibility for her part in the outcome.

She leaves without pay or benefits.

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WEMU News Elle ColeChelsea City CouncilCity of ChelseaKate HensonChelsearesignation
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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