Chelsea City Council terminates City Manager Elle Cole for cause

Chelsea City Council held a special meeting Thursday night to address recent concerns about City Manager Elle Cole.

Elle Cole had served as Chelsea’s City Manager for six months after previously serving as acting city manager for Saline. She was placed on administrative leave following a council session on August 24th.

City of Saline Chelsea City Manager Elle Cole.

Chelsea City Council members discussed behind closed doors for more than 35 minutes about the best course of action regarding Cole.

Mayor Kate Henson says the council agreed to remove Cole for cause Thursday night.

“To have worked so closely with her and then see these things happen, it’s not just professional, it was personal as well. So, this was not an easy decision.”

Council passed a motion at the end of the meeting to have Management Advisory Group take over Cole’s duties until a new City Manager is found.

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