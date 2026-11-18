With a trifecta in Lansing, Michigan Democrats have the opportunity to get much of their agenda implemented. Michigan Public’s Associate General Manager and Political Director Zoe Clark says it’ll be interesting to see how much they can get accomplished.

Clark was the guest speaker at Wednesday morning’s Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber breakfast. She was invited to discuss the aftermath of the Democrats’ big win on Election Night.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU The Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber Breakfast held on November 18, 2026.

Clark says one issue that will see some discussion is guardrails for data centers in Michigan.

“I absolutely think that data centers are going to be top of mind for this caucus. And they're going to have to figure out what to do about it, because a lot of them talked about it on the campaign trail.”

Clark says Michigan will also likely play an important role in the 2028 Presidential race, not only due to being a traditionally general election swing state but also in the primary.

Under the new Democratic Party calendar, Michigan will be the fifth state to cast presidential preference ballots.

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