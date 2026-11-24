The Washtenaw County Board of Canvassers has completed its review of this month’s election.

The numbers were outstanding with a turnout of 72% of registered voters, a jump of 16% from four years ago.

County Director of Elections Rena Basch says the entire process ran very smoothly. She says there were a few glitches in the August primary, not affecting the outcome, that led to some increased training.

“And I think it really paid off. The city and township clerks and all the election inspectors really stepped up and just did a fantastic job,`and also the board of canvassers.”

The review by the canvassers is what turns the unofficial results into official. The board held five days of public meetings. It looked over the poll books, ballot summaries and tabulator results from every precinct. early voting site and absent voter counting board.

The process occurs after every election.

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