TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Dunn: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Patrick Dunn. Joining me on the phone from Uganda today is John Mitani, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Michigan. Since 1995 he's been the director of the Ngogo Chimpanzee Project, which studies a group of chimpanzees at Uganda's Kibale National Park. The community of chimps initially drew attention for its large size, but about 10 years ago, they began to fight, kill each other and splinter into two distinct groups. Many observers have drawn comparisons to human conflicts, but Mitani has a different interpretation in an essay he published recently in the journal Nature Human Behavior. Today he joins me to talk about it. Professor Mitani, welcome.

John Mitani: Thank you for having me.

Patrick Dunn: Thanks for being here. So, you've been following the Ngogo chimps for 30 years. What's special about this group? Why have they been so closely studied?

John Mitani: Well, our initial interest in this particular group of chimpanzees was the unusual demographic size and composition. When we first started over 30 years ago, it was fairly clear almost instantly that there were many chimps here. I had been studying chimps elsewhere in Tanzania before then, so when I stopped here, it just shocked me. It was quite obvious that there were many more chimps here than anywhere else that were in the world. And as things turned out, the group grew to over 200, which is four times as large as most other chimp groups that have been studied elsewhere.

Patrick Dunn: And the especially unique development with this group is that they eventually began to fight and split into separate groups. When and why did that happen?

John Mitani: Well, after about 20 years of study, as the group continued to grow in size, I think one of the things that happened was that it just grew to a size that the individuals couldn't hang together anymore. Many other primates are social creatures, and in many other primate species, groups fission all the time. And more often than not, they fission. They split when groups grow to an increasingly large size. And when this happens, levels of feeding competition within the group intensify. Reproductive competition intensifies among the males and an easy way to solve these problems is just simply split. And I think that played a big role in what happened here, in addition to some other factors.

Patrick Dunn: I think one of the kind of the shockers too for the general public or the uninitiated, like myself, is that there's been killings among these chimpanzees as well. Is that common, just something we're not already aware of, or is that unique to this group?

John Mitani: It's not all that extraordinary, because we've known for many, many years that chimps are incredibly xenophobic and they will kill their neighbors, strangers living in other groups. What's unique about what's happened here is that after the split, individuals from one of the splinter groups started to kill individuals from the other splinter group. What's unusual about this is that they're killing individuals who they know, in some cases individuals that they've known their entire lives. They've grown up together. They've cooperated and associated with each other for many, many years. Some of them have been friends in the past. So that's what's so shocking and so unusual about what's here.

Patrick Dunn: Now journalists and others have interpreted these developments as being similar to human conflict and xenophobia and, you know, the interesting thing about your recent essay is you really refute those comparisons. Why do you think that comparison is off base and what is your interpretation of this behavior among the chimps?

John Mitani: Well, I've been studying chimpanzees now for almost 40 years, and if there's one thing I've learned from the study of chimpanzees for all these years is that we're not chimps, and chimps are not humans. We share a close evolutionary relationship. We're similar to them in many ways, but we split off from them over six to eight million years ago. And during that time, we've changed in many important ways, one of which is significant here is that small conflict erupts like this in humans from time to time. And unfortunately, in some tragic circumstances, humans are an incredibly pro-social and cooperative species. It's not typical that you will attack and try to kill your neighbor. We often go out of our way to help our neighbors, some of whom could be total strangers. When I wrote that essay, there were these floods in Nepal, and what's the immediate reaction to a tragedy like this? There's an outpouring of support from people all over the world to help individuals who are not known to them. So that's what I take away from all of this, that we are fundamentally different from chimps.

Patrick Dunn: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Patrick Dunn, and I'm speaking with University of Michigan professor John Mitani about his observations as director of the Ngogo chimpanzee project in Kibale National Park in Uganda. Now, in your essay, you reference the fact that your parents were among many Japanese Americans who were imprisoned in internment camps during World War II. How does their experience connect to what's happened among the Ngogo chimpanzees in your mind?

John Mitani: Well, I brought that up as a reminder that we as humans are xenophobic as well, and what happened to my parents was a tragedy. Also, they committed no crimes. They were simply different. And suspicion and hostility fell upon them right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and they were in prison for three and a half years for just being different. So we, as a human species, can act in ways that might be similar to what happens in chimpanzees, but again, there's this fundamental difference. There is no killing there, and we're just fundamentally different.

Patrick Dunn: Your project has been funded by the National Science Foundation, but from what I understand, funding is to be eliminated in the Trump administration's 2027 budget. What's the status of your research right now? Are you worried about its continuation?

John Mitani: Well, we have received funding, or I've received funding, in large part from the National Science Foundation to keep this project going for over 30 years, and the directorate that has supported this research has been proposed to be eliminated. I just noticed that some people are now suing the Trump administration to halt the closure of this directorate so that funding may be available in the future. But I don't really know.

Patrick Dunn: What are you expecting we might see in the future of the Ngogo chimps? You know, we've talked about this separation between the original large group, and I know that's been described in the research I've read as a permanent separation. Are you indeed expecting that these groups will stay separate and not attempt to reunite in any way?

John Mitani: They're not going to reunite. As you mentioned, I'm here now watching these chimps. There's no sign of them coming together again. The hostilities are still active. What's unusual about this entire affair is that there's been an asymmetry in the killings. Members of one group have been killing members of the other group, and the other group has not retaliated in any way. So, one group has been the victims, and the group have been the clear aggressors. And if I were a betting man, I would think that one of these groups is going to go extinct someday. As a result, I think the writing is on the wall.

Patrick Dunn: We've talked about the speculation about the meaning of this separation in the groups and the way people have kind of imposed those human traits on what's happened here. Why do you think there has been that sort of popular rush to judgment among folks who have seen this situation? Why do people want to compare this to human behavior?

John Mitani: Well, I think there's a natural inclination to make comparisons, especially when it comes to chimps, again, because of this close evolutionary relationship we share with them. They are, in addition with their sister species of bonobo, humankind's closest living relatives. And we are similar in many ways, anatomically, genetically, even in some behavioral ways. So, I think that's one reason why people are quick to make the comparison between us and them and emphasize the similarities and not see the differences that I'm trying to point out here.

Patrick Dunn: So, the takeaway you really want people to have is we are not like these chimps and good thing we're not.

John Mitani: Absolutely, that is a take-home for me.

Patrick Dunn: All right, well, Professor Mitani, thank you so much for taking some time to discuss your research and your observations with us. We appreciate it.

John Mitani: Thank you for having me.

Patrick Dunn: That was John Mitani, a professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Michigan. Since 1995, he's been the director of the Ngogo Chimpanzee Project, which studies a group of chimpanzees at Kibale National Park in Uganda. His recent essay about the chimpanzees' civil war and how it does or doesn't compare to human conflicts is in the journal Nature Human Behavior. I'm Patrick Dunn for 89.1 WEMU Ypsilanti.

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