Beavers returning to Dexter’s waterways raises co-existence questions

As more beavers are moving into Dexter’s waterways, local officials are considering numerous options on how to co-exist with them and work around certain dilemmas.

Beavers have been knocking down trees along Mill Creek near downtown Dexter for the past several months.

Council member Pavlo Popov sits on Dexter’s Parks Committee. He says there’s concern from locals that some trees might fall onto walkways or properties after a few have fallen nearby. He adds some solutions being considered include fencing off certain trees and maintaining a certain number of beavers.

“The best way to keep other beavers at bay is to have kind of like a resident beaver because they’re very territorial animals. And I believe the new pups or kits when they come of age, they disperse. They don’t stay in the area."

Popov says culling the beavers isn’t on the table. He says it’s best to find ways to block off areas for beavers and allow them to exist in their native habitat.

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