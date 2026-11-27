A cheeky fundraiser in Ann Arbor will celebrate Thanksgiving weekend with a dog parade and a .1K race.

The event at Hear.Say Brewery and Theater will raise funds for scholarships to Hear.Say’s improv comedy workshops. The .1K is an annual tongue-in-cheek event, poking gentle fun at the distance between the brewery and its overflow parking lot. The parade is based on a similar event the brewery held at Halloween.

Marley Gluf is Hear.Say’s events and partnerships director. She says she and fellow improv comedian Ainsley Elder will host the event in character as Midwest moms “Carol and Cheryl.”

“I had this wild idea to pretend we're at the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade and use microphones and have dogs come be a part of the parade and march up to the beer garden and then award the .1K winners and just have a silly, good time for a good cause.”

There is an entrance fee for racers and dogs, but spectating is free.

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