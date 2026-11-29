Over $250,000 in new grants will fund the expansion of a University of Michigan (U-M) program that supports youth mental health through creativity.

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan both gave grants to the U-M program called Telling It.

The program uses playful, creative activities to help young people build social-emotional skills and improve their mental health. It serves kids in community centers, schools and juvenile detention centers.

Deb Gordon-Gurfinkel is the program’s founding director.

"We really embrace transgression and liberation and restorative justice. And we do it through the filter of laughter and tears and real talk and building relationships, unconditional love, pushing back on some of the system's rules and regulations."

The grants will allow Telling It to revive drop-in programming at Ypsilanti’s Parkridge Community Center and to add a drop-in site at Peace HUB Community Resource Center in Ypsilanti Township.

Kelly Kundrat is the associate director and lead social worker at Telling It. She says the drop-in sites are important for the many youth who are court-appointed into the program.

"Oftentimes, we're asked by them, 'How can we stay involved in Telling It?' And unfortunately, we really didn't have a great answer because we didn't have sites based on a public, drop-in model."

The grant funding will also allow Telling It to strengthen its referral process with mental health service providers. The new programming will begin in January or February as Telling It celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Telling It Resident Artist Bryce the Third says the program is meaningful to him as someone who was once involved in the juvenile justice system.

“This gives the kids a space of autonomy, a space to continue to evolve and unfold and be empowered in ways that you just don’t see for kids.”

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