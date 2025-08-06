Four tax renewal questions pass in Ypsilanti Township

Ypsilanti Township Ypsilanti Township

Voters in Ypsilanti Township have approved renewal of four tax levies by a wide margin. The renewals will continue to fund fire and police services, recreation facilities and infrastructure and waste and refuse services. Proposal A for Fire services passed with 80-percent of the vote. Proposal B was for police services and came in with nearly 68-percent approval. Proposal C for Recreation passed with nearly 75- percent of the vote and the waste services renewal garnered 80-percent of the vote.

