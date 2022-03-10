Michigan AG announces charges against former scoutmaster

Last year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel began asking people who survived "abuse at the hands of the Boy Scouts" to report the allegations to her office. That investigation has so far netted 5,000 claims.

Nessel says her department has resources available for anyone who comes forward.

“We’re here to help and to assist you and find programming for you. It’s not just about investigating and prosecuting the case against your abuser. It’s about helping you personally as a victim to be able to move on with your life.”

The Boy Scouts of America says safety is its top priority and that it has implemented multiple safeguards to prevent future abuse from taking place.

