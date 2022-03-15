Michigan Capitol Commission faces Russian material delays, mulls park plans

The Heritage Hall project is set to open this summer. But a manufacturer is facing delays getting a preferred raw material from Russia for use in a curtain wall in the projects open multi-use space. Capitol Commission Vice Chair John Truscott says the group could have to decide on a backup plan by late April.

“I don’t think any of us like what we’ve seen going on out there. But, if this material can only come from Russia, we need to be prepared to switch and go a different direction if we can’t get it.”

The project is part of broader renovation and restoration plans for the state capitol building.

