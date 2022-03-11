Michigan House passes emergency order gun bills

Republican Representative Andrew Fink says the governor infringed upon Second Amendment rights when she temporarily restricted gun selling operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His legislation would prevent that in the future.

“The citizen is the most fundamental unit of government in our country and respecting their rights even when it’s difficult for the government is the entire basis of our system.”

Another House-passed bill would keep the governor from pausing gun licensing operations during declared health emergencies. But Democratic Representative Julie Rogers says that’s too restrictive.

“We should not ignore guidance from our public health officials, and we should not play politics when lives are at stake.”

