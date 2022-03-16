Michigan Senate passes gas tax holiday bill

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says the bill was a response to calls from the governor to suspend the federal fuel tax.

“We can’t have any control over that but if it’s important enough to ask the feds to do it, [it] must be important enough to do here. And we have complete control of doing that. And so, that’s why we made that move.”

The governor’s likely to veto this bill. Shirkey says the next focus will be an effort to stop charging sales tax on gas. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich says the state can afford it since high gas prices mean the state has already brought in expected revenue.

“We don’t have to backfill anything. We actually have the resources there.”

It’s unclear if the governor would support that proposal.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

