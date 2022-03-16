© 2022 WEMU
Michigan News

Ohio woman charged with sending racist threats to Michigan lawmakers

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published March 16, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT
making a phone call.jpg
First Round Review
/
review.firstround.com
Making a phone call

Two voicemails were left with the offices of Democratic state Representatives Cynthia Johnson of Detroit and Sarah Anthony of Lansing. Both are Black.

Sandra Bachman of Batavia in southern Ohio is charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, one count of ethnic intimidation, and one count of a threat of terrorism. The terrorism charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The charges follow a Michigan State Police investigation.

Bachman has been ordered to show up for a March 31st arraignment in Lansing.

Rick Pluta
See stories by Rick Pluta
