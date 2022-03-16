Ohio woman charged with sending racist threats to Michigan lawmakers

Two voicemails were left with the offices of Democratic state Representatives Cynthia Johnson of Detroit and Sarah Anthony of Lansing. Both are Black.

Sandra Bachman of Batavia in southern Ohio is charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, one count of ethnic intimidation, and one count of a threat of terrorism. The terrorism charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The charges follow a Michigan State Police investigation.

Bachman has been ordered to show up for a March 31st arraignment in Lansing.

