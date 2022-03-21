OAG Audit: UIA onboarding practices not sufficient during pandemic

The Michigan Auditor General found the agency didn’t complete proper background checks on over 5,500 workers or ensure all new employees finished training.

Republican Steve Johnson is the House Oversight Committee Chair. He says there are many longstanding problems with the agency.

“I’d like Governor Whitmer to come through and do a complete overhaul of the agency. That’s going to be personnel, that’s going to be policies, that’s going to be a number of things.”

The agency says it’s making changes around system access, background checks, and data security.

In the period covered by the audit, the agency was rapidly adding new staff to address a record number of claims.

